Campamento de verano para niños del Valle

5 hours 22 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 11:30 AM June 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Anali Lewis, representante de 'Camp RIO' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre el campamento de verano disponible para niños.

Los campistas vivirán aventuras al aire libre como piragüismo y tiro con arco. También podrán crear recuerdos inolvidables con campistas de su edad.

Para inscribirse al evento, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

