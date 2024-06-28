Campamento de verano para niños del Valle
Anali Lewis, representante de 'Camp RIO' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre el campamento de verano disponible para niños.
Los campistas vivirán aventuras al aire libre como piragüismo y tiro con arco. También podrán crear recuerdos inolvidables con campistas de su edad.
Para inscribirse al evento, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
