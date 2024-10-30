x

Candidato demócrata Colin Allred visita el Valle del Río Grande

Candidato demócrata Colin Allred visita el Valle del Río Grande
2 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 30 2024 Oct 30, 2024 October 30, 2024 5:47 PM October 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El candidato al senado de Estados Unidos, Colin Allred quien compite esa plaza contra el republicano Ted Cruz, está de visita El Valle.

Allred visitará las ciudades de Edinburg, McAllen y Álamo, acompañado por el congresista Vicente González y la senadora estatal Morgan Lamantia así como la candidata Michelle Vallejo.

Allred llega a la región una semana después de que  el actual senador Ted Cruz visitase el Puente Internacional Starr-Camargo para celebrar los planes de expansión, en su visita Cruz se comprometió en McAllen a ayudar también a los pequeños negocios.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days