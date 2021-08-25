Catholic Charities withdraws application for expansion

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, withdrew an application to expand operations at the downtown Respite Center in McAllen.

City records indicate Catholic Charities wanted to set up sleeping quarters for overnight stays on the second floor. The expansion would’ve given the center an additional 14,000 square feet.

The request was pulled from Monday’s agenda.

City records also say several people voiced opposition to the expansion request, citing concerns about cleanliness and the impact to downtown businesses.