CBP: More than $30 million in methamphetamine intercepted at the Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge were able to intercept $31,169,000 in methamphetamine that was concealed within a shipment of serrano peppers, according to a news release.

On November 10, CBP officers at the bridge encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico.

The news release said the tractor trailer was selected for further inspection. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,859 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 2,155.02 pounds concealed within the shipment of peppers.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.