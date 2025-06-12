CBP officers seize more than $6.7 million in narcotics at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted more than $6.7 million in alleged methamphetamine that was concealed in a shipment of tomatillos, according to a news release.
The news release said the methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $6,740,100.
CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico on June 10 and the vehicle was referred for secondary inspection, according to the news release.
The news release said the inspection resulted in officers extracting 166 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 753.98 pounds concealed in the shipment.
The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.
