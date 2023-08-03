CBP partners with Valley View ISD for active shooter training

Parents and students are getting ready for back to school, and so is Valley law enforcement.

Many agencies came together to prepare for what they call a worst case scenario. They teamed up with Valley View Independent School District for an active shooter training.

To keep students and the community safe, Valley View ISD police officers are going to be training with Customs and Border Protection for an active shooter situation.

Valley View ISD has about 4,000 students in total. During the school year, two officers from the Pharr Police Department and seven officers from the Hidalgo Police Department are on duty throughout the district's seven campuses.

The district's partnership with CBP helps train their police officers and officers from surrounding police departments for a possible active shooter situation.

The training is taking place at Valley View High School and will be divided into two sections.

"They go through instruction; they go through the different formations and guided practice like we like to call it in teaching rate, and so they get immediate live feedback. So, if they're doing the formation, they make the wrong call, the instructor stops them, gives them the feedback, they correct it, and they practice it correctly," Valley View ISD At-Risk and Safety Programs Administrator Isaias Vidal said.

During the active shooter training, two instructors will pose as the shooters. The trainees will use guns with rubber bullets to make the situation as real as possible.

The training began on Monday and will continue through to August 18. About 25 officers are going to be trained each day.