Charro Days going virtual this year due to coronavirus pandemic, kicks off Sunday

Charro Days is getting ready to celebrate its 83rd year in Brownsville—but this year it’s a little different.

The celebration is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will kick off on Sunday.

RELATED: 2021 Charro Days in Brownsville canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Festival leaders unveiled the 2021 poster earlier this week, which was created by Brownsville artist Don Breeden.

While residents are encouraged to celebrate at home, you can still pick up a free poster Friday from 1-4 p.m. at 455 E. Elizabeth St. in Brownsville.