Charro Days going virtual this year due to coronavirus pandemic, kicks off Sunday

2 hours 7 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, February 19 2021 Feb 19, 2021 February 19, 2021 12:38 PM February 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

Charro Days is getting ready to celebrate its 83rd year in Brownsville—but this year it’s a little different.

The celebration is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will kick off on Sunday.

Festival leaders unveiled the 2021 poster earlier this week, which was created by Brownsville artist Don Breeden.

While residents are encouraged to celebrate at home, you can still pick up a free poster Friday from 1-4 p.m. at 455 E. Elizabeth St. in Brownsville.

Schedule of Virtual Events!

Posted by Charro Days Fiesta on Thursday, February 18, 2021
