City of McAllen allowing more time for residents with backflow preventers to get inspections

McAllen is taking steps to protect their water supply.

The Public Utility Department says nearly half of customers with backflow prevention devices weren't getting yearly inspections done on time.

Like many in the Rio Grande Valley, the current water situation is top of mind for McAllen resident, Frank Pardo.

"We're dealing with the situation with the water scarcity," Pardo said. "That's an issue not only for residents in the city but especially the farmers."

He knows there's no water to waste. That's why he has a backflow prevention device at his home. It helps prevent potentially contaminated water from his sprinklers from reaching the city's water supply.

He, and anyone who has sprinklers, a pool or anything else that can touch the water system, is required to have one and get it inspected every year.

But Pardo says it's often hard to get a hold of someone to do it before the yearly deadline.

"I myself did have an issue trying to get a hold of the person to do the test because they're so busy, they got so much work this time of year especially," Pardo said.

He's not the only one dealing with the issue.

McAllen Public Utilities General Manager Mark Vega said they typically send out notices 30 days before a customer's inspection results are due.

He says nearly half would miss that deadline.

"It wasn't enough time. A lot of these plumbers are so backlogged and busy," Vega said.

Now the city will be sending out those notices 90 days before the inspections are due.

Vega explained these devices help stop dirty water in things like hoses and soda fountains from flowing backwards and causing a boil water notice.

He hopes the longer notice to customers who do have a device will keep the entire community safe.

