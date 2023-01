City of Palmview introduces new messaging service

The city of Palmview is introducing a new way to skip the phone and get in touch with the city.

Palmview announced the launch of a new messaging service where residents can text 956-420-0042 for city services.

Residents can text simple keywords such as "pay utilities" or "potholes" and they’ll get a quick response in English or Spanish.

You can even upload photos and send locations when reporting an issue to the city.