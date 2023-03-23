City of Pharr hosting meet and greet block party

Pharr residents will have a chance to meet city officials as part of a Thursday block party.

The free event is set for March 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pepe Salinas Recreation Center, located at 1011 W. Kelly Ave.

The family friendly event will have games and prizes available.

Residents can also report and talk about any issues to city employees at the event.