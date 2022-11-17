City of Pharr talks international bridge expansion with counterparts

The city of Pharr is talking to Mexican trade officials about the changes coming to the Pharr International Bridge.

The previously announced plans include an expansion to the three-mile-long bridge by adding another lane that runs parallel to the existing bridge.

New facilities to the port of entry will also be added to speed up inspection time.

The city is trying to bring in more truck traffic, which brings in revenue for taxpayers.

They say they are already growing that traffic at a rate of about 4% per year.