Webb County judge, newcomer compete for District 28 GOP nomination in South Texas

Republicans are lining up for the 28th Congressional District in a closely watched race.

The seat, which includes all of Starr County and a portion of western Hidalgo County, is currently held by Henry Cuellar.

Two candidates, Eileen Day and Tano Tijerina, are running for the Republican ticket.

Day is a political newcomer.

"I started seeing the injustices and a lot of things that are actually on the forefront now," Day said.

Day says one of her biggest priorities is the stray animal population. Her campaign also focuses on what she calls "interconnected challenges" including border security, public health and poverty.

"With Texas we have a lot of problems with poverty in different areas; we have a lot of border issues," Day said.

Also on the Republican ballot is Tano Tijerina, the current Webb County judge.

"I ran because South Texas is in trouble," Tijerina said.

Tijerina said his priorities include improving infrastructure, lowering taxes and addressing immigration.

"Yes the border has been secured, but now it's time to take a different step, which is true immigration reform," Tijerina said.

Tijerina also says he wants to bring what he calls more transparency to the district.

Both candidates say they want to improve the lives of people living in District 28.

The winner will face a Democratic challenger in November.

Voters have until Friday to cast their ballot early. Election Day is March 3.

Watch the video above for the full story.