City of Pharr to receive COVID-19 vaccines directly from the state

The city of Pharr is now the first city in Hidalgo County to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

As a COVID-19 vaccine provider, the state of Texas may distribute vaccines directly to the city, according to a Wednesday news release.

Additional Hidalgo County Hub providers such as UTRGV, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and Hidalgo County Health Department can also transfer vaccines directly to the City of Pharr for dissemination.

The city spent approximately $5,000 to prepare for this designation. This included the purchase of a refrigerator to store the vaccines, a data logger to track the daily temperature of the vaccine storage and overtime training for city staff, the release stated.

"With two medical professionals on our city commission, and with the support of the entire city leadership, we are constantly researching opportunities to do everything we can to ensure that our community's health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we make as we respond to this pandemic," Pharr Commissioner Dr. Ramiro Caballero stated in the release.

Details regarding distribution events in the city for the vaccine have not yet been unveiled.