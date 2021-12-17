Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend

Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday.

A cold front will move through the RGV Saturday evening with gusty winds, rain, and possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop through the 50s Saturday night.

By Sunday, most of the day may only be near 50 degrees with clouds and some light rain and drizzle.

