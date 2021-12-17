Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend
Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday.
A cold front will move through the RGV Saturday evening with gusty winds, rain, and possible thunderstorms.
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.
Temperatures will drop through the 50s Saturday night.
By Sunday, most of the day may only be near 50 degrees with clouds and some light rain and drizzle.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya Fire Department receives federal funds for new fire station
-
Hidalgo County holds last pop-up event for community
-
National Guard installs wire barriers near border in Starr County
-
Brownsville police seeking suspects in pug theft
-
5 On Your Side: McAllen homeowners struggles with incomplete solar panel project