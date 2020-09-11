College recruitment fairs are going virtual this year due to pandemic

Due to the pandemic, colleges across the U.S. are holding student recruitment fairs online.

McAllen High School student Elizabeth Garza said she has been going through the college application process, but at times it can be frustrating.

"It's been a little difficult just because I’ve had to do a lot of research online and just go based off of the websites or through peers and recommendations,” Garza said.

Robert Barrera Jr., a college connections recruiter at South Texas College said recruiters have to work the same way they did before, but need to make the switch to virtual.

“We are working very closely with the counselors on scheduling application drives, financial aid drives, and presentations," Barrera said. “Everything that we would do in person, we are still transitioning to do it just online."

Watch the video for the full story.