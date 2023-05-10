x

Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Halo!

2 hours 56 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 12:27 PM May 10, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial del control de animales, viene a nuestros estudios para presentarnos a nuestra mascota de la semana, el cachorro Halo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days