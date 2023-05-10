Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Halo!
En comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial del control de animales, viene a nuestros estudios para presentarnos a nuestra mascota de la semana, el cachorro Halo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Understanding the difference between Title 42 and Title 8 in immigration process
-
Deaf TSC graduate transferring to Texas Tech University
-
Venezuelan firefighter recalls helping injured after deadly bus stop crash
-
SPI officials increase city budget to repair storm damage
-
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s