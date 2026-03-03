2 people hospitalized following Edinburg rollover crash on the expressway
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on the expressway that caused a vehicle to hit an 18-wheeler, according to the Edinburg Police Department.
The crash happened at around 5:10 p.m. Monday when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on I-69C south of Freddy Gonzalez Drive lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
The vehicle then struck the 18-wheeler. The female driver was hospitalized with major injuries while her male passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
The northbound lanes in the area were closed following the crash, but were reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
