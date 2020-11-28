CON MI GENTE: Mother and daughter build first Día de Muertos altar together

Cel Galindo and her mother, Chickie Samano, celebrated Día de Muertos together by building their first altar.

They built a seven-step altar with photos of family members — along with their favorite food and beverages. Galindo and Samano built the altar to celebrate their lives, not to mourn their passing.

The altar is part of their Día de Muertos celebration.

Watch the video for the full story.