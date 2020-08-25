x

CON MI GENTE: The Duck Lady

By: Rick Diaz

About eight years ago, two ducks showed up — and started living under Juanita Garcia Peña's home in Harlingen.

At first, she ignored them.

One day, though, they emerged from under the house with 14 ducklings. She's been taking care of them ever since.

Watch the video for the full story.

