Confusion at Covid testing site in Harlingen after clinic cancels event

The demand for Covid tests remained high Wednesday, especially at a testing site in Harlingen, where many lined up for early in the morning.

Instead, it turned out the private contractor supplying the tests had cancelled the event, and not even the city’s health department was aware of the cancellation.

The city of Harlingen announced the site to the public, but then announced Wednesday they would not be open, hours after the event was scheduled to start.

EZ-testing CEO Ruben Cepeda said test kits for the event didn’t arrive, forcing them to cancel.

"Somewhere along the lines after the order was given out, it got convoluted,” Cepeda said. “Texts and emails were happening without a knowledge of that.”

The company is slated to continue testing at the Harlingen Sports Park through the end of the week, and Cepeda is asking for patience as they work to get more tests.

“I take full responsibility,” Cepeda said.

