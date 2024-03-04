x

Conozca sus Derechos: ¿Qué es la visa humanitaria?

By: Nicolás Quintero

Hoy en Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica que es una visa humanitaria, quien califica y como aplicar para este documento migratorio

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

