Construction set to start on new SpaceX facility in Boca Chica

Construction is set to start soon on a new SpaceX facility in Boca Chica.

As previously reported, SpaceX wants to build a place where they will create liquid oxygen for rockets. They want the plant to be across from the Starbase launch pad.

Currently, around 200 trailers deliver liquid gas through the highway for every launch. That would end once the plant is built and in operation.

Construction vehicles are already out at the site the plant will be built. SpaceX is moving forward after getting approval from Cameron County commissioners.