Consumer Reports: What to buy in April

April is the first full month of spring, so the offers we tend to see are centered around getting ready for warmer weather and spring-cleaning!

Consumer Reports did the digging, uncovering the best deals to spruce up your space without breaking the bank.

And while cleaning isn’t all fun and games, but you can win the battle against dirt and dust bunnies by arming yourself with a new vacuum.

Several retailers including Amazon and Walmart have deals on the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Mop. In CR’s tests, this vac is best at dry pickup and removing stains from flooring.

If you’re tackling tough carpets, the Shark CarpetXpert EX201 Carpet Cleaner is a great choice, and it’s on sale at stores including Amazon and Best Buy. It scored excellent for drying and very good for both cleaning and convenience.

If you’ve been saving up for a new lawn mower to take your grass game to the next level— You can save about a thousand dollars on this top-rated 42-inch electric zero-turn Ego ZT4205S Mower at Amazon and Acme Tools.

This mower is relatively quiet and aced all of CR’s tests, and it has a steering wheel instead of levers for easier avigating.

Once the hard work is done, it’s time to grill and chill. – You can get a hot deal on the small gas Napoleon Freestyle 365 F365DPGT Grill on sale at several retailers including Abt Electronics and Wayfair. An all-around strong performer, it’s sturdy and preheats quickly. So you can fire up some fun with family and friends.