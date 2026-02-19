Two Edinburg CISD students hospitalized following school bus crash

Two Edinburg CISD students were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation following a Thursday evening school bus crash, the district said.

According to an Edinburg CISD spokesperson, the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. in McAllen at the intersection of Sprague and 10th streets.

A total of 25 students were on the bus. Two of the students were hospitalized. The remaining students were evaluated at the scene and placed on another bus to continue on their way home.

Details of what led to the crash, or if the students were injured, were not provided by the district.

The McAllen Police Department will be working with the Edinburg CISD Police Department to investigate the accident, the district added.