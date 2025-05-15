Cornyn files bill to reimburse Texas $11 billion for Operation Lone Star

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn introduced legislation Thursday to reimburse the state of Texas for the $11 billion spent on Operation Lone Star.

If passed, the State Border Security Assistance Act would create funds at the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to reimburse states for actions they took after January 20, 2021, to secure the border.

States would be reimbursed for costs of activities such as construction of border wall, surveillance of the border, and apprehension, detention, and prosecution of individuals who illegally entered the United States, according to a news release.

The bill would appropriate enough money to the funds to ensure that Texas is fully reimbursed for the taxpayer funds spent on OLS since it launched in 2021.

“My bill will ensure the Lone Star State is repaid for stepping up to protect and defend our nation’s southern border while the Biden-Harris administration abdicated its federal duty,” Cornyn said in a statement. “

Cornyn noted in the release that Sen. Ted Cruz is a cosponsor of the bill in the Senate, and Congressman chip Roy is leading the measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.