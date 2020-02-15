Court Records: Motorist had $232,000 hidden in secret 'lead lined' compartments

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office caught a cash smuggler with $232,000 on Wednesday, according to the federal criminal complaint against him.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit stopped a 2007 BMW with Mexican licenses plates on Wednesday for traffic violations.

Investigators searched the BMW and found 25 bundles of cash hidden in "lead lined aftermarket compartments" built into the back seats, according to the criminal complaint. The bundles contained $232,270.

The driver, Luis Fernando Olivares Hurtado, said someone promised him $3,000 to transport the cash from the United States to Mexico, according to the criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas accepted the case for prosecution.

Olivares Hurtado is charged with intentionally evading current reporting requirements.