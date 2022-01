COVID-19 vaccine and testing centers open across Willacy County

As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, several medical centers and organizations throughout Willacy County are opening up several testing sites and vaccine clinics for residents.

COVID-19 vaccines and tests are available throughout the week for residents needing rapid or PCR tests and booster shots.

Homebound residents can call the Willacy County EMS at 956-689-5456 for more information on vaccines and COVID-19 testing.