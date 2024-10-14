Cowboys suddenly lost at home with 4 losses in a row in Arlington since a 16-game win streak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) recovers from being sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, left, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly seem lost at home.

The Cowboys lost their fourth consecutive home game, 47-9 to Detroit on Sunday. It extended a stretch at AT&T Stadium during which they became the first team since at least 2000 to trail by 14 points or more at halftime on their home field in four games in a row. They have trailed by at least 22 in each of those games.

What makes the skid so remarkable is that before a 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last Jan. 14, Dallas had won 16 in a row at home over two seasons. The Cowboys were the only team other than New England since 2000 to have a streak that long, and came up just short of their franchise-record 18 consecutive home wins from 1979-81.

And the Cowboys (3-3) have won all three of their road games this season.

"We've got to capitalize on every given chance that we step on the field, home or away. Obviously in the beginning of this season, we've played a lot better away than we have home," receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "Our last four games at home have not been good."

The 38-point loss was their largest at AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009. There have been only three other home games in franchise history when they lost by more, the most recent of those being 43-3 to Minnesota at Texas Stadium in 1988.

Dallas will go into November without a win at home since there are back-to-back games on the road after its upcoming bye week. Six of the last nine regular-season games are at home, beginning Nov. 10 against Philadelphia.

"Very, very (disappointing). We all know you should feel better at home," owner Jerry Jones said. "It should be an advantage at home, and that's one of the first things you look at: OK, how come we're not playing better when we've got the advantage against the other team?"

Still, the Cowboys are only one game behind NFC East-leading Washington (4-2) and have played only one of their six division games. They won at the New York Giants on Sept. 26 in the only one they have played.

"We obviously got hit the mouth today, and it's terrible. We've got to dwell on it going into the bye week," Lamb said. "We have another week to sit down and watch a couple of guys go out there and play and do their thing. We've got to come back ready to work, we got to come back ready to get the fundamentals down again."

Detroit, the last opposing team to lose in Arlington last Dec. 30, took a 27-6 halftime lead Sunday.

The Cowboys were up 3-0 — the only time they have led during this streak — before being held without a touchdown at home for the first time since a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the 2022 season opener. That was their last loss before their 16-game winning streak.

In that playoff debacle that ended last season, Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The Cowboys opened this season with a 33-17 win at Cleveland. But in their home opener, New Orleans scored touchdowns on its first six possessions on way to a 44-19 road win. Baltimore jumped out to a 28-6 lead three weeks ago before the Cowboys scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

