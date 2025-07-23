Cowboys' Trevon Diggs placed on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys have placed star cornerback Trevon Diggs on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp.

The Cowboys star cornerback missed 21 games over the past two seasons with knee issues.

Diggs made headlines this offseason when his consistent absence from Cowboys offseason workouts resulted in a $500,000 deesculator in his contract.

“I didn’t expect that to happen,” Diggs said. “That kind of hurt my feelings.”

Diggs was adamant that the training he’s been doing away from the team this offseason will play off in the long run.

"I came back a whole two months earlier because of the work I put in the off season…my work is gonna show," Diggs said. "The work I put into it is gonna show in the field"