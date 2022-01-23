Cubans Find Way to US Despite ‘Wet Foot, Dry Foot’ Policy Dismissal

ALTON – Cubans continue finding legal pathways into the United States, even after the Wet Foot Dry Foot Policy ended, closing the main method to get in.

The policy granted parole to Cubans for decades, as a simple path to legal residency in the United States.

When the Obama administration ended the policy in the last days of its administration, Cubans were left stranded in-route to the United States.

Many joined a popular route, seeking a visa to travel to Ecuador, and then traveling 2,000 miles by land to the U.S. – Mexico border. For some the journey took two months.

Some Cubans are seeking a temporary way in.

"I can leave Cuba for 90 days," said Alfonzo Lopez Gonzalez, a 78-year-old Cuban visiting his nephew in Alton.

"I have to go back before the 90 days are up. After that I can return to the U.S. again,” said Lopez-Gonzalez.

Months later, data shows Cubans are still crossing the border by making an asylum claim.

According to a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson, the data exhibits more than a thousand Cubans were processed though the Laredo Field Office.

The Laredo Field Office covers the ports of entry from Del Rio to Brownsville.