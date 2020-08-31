Dallas looks to clinch series against Colorado in game 5

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Colorado Avalanche in game five. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 5-4.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado is second in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 35 goals, adding 58 assists and recording 93 points. Nazem Kadri has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. Alexander Radulov has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Joonas Donskoi: out (undisclosed), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.