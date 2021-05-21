Deadly Willacy County hit-and-run upgraded to murder investigation; 2 men arrested

Fernando Abundez and Alejandro Rubio . Photo Credit Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Willacy County authorities say they have upgraded a deadly hit-and-run to a murder investigation and have arrested two men.

Fernando Abundez, 35, and Alejandro Rubio, 27, were arrested in connection with the death of Benjamin Pena. Pena’s body was found at the Intersection of Interstate 69 Northbound Frontage Road and Spur 56 last week. His vehicle was found within five miles of where his body was found, according to the sheriff's office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Willacy County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in auto-ped crash

At the time, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office said the death was being ruled as a fatal hit-and run where foul play is suspected. Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar said Friday the investigation has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

Abundez and Rubio were arrested on Thursday with the assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Brownsville Police Department without incident, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday social media post.

Both men were charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery and were booked into the county jail, the post stated.