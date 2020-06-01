Delay in relocation of Starr County coronavirus testing site

A Starr County news conference and relocation of the county’s testing site was postponed Monday due to an inclement weather.

The postponed news conference was in regards to the relocation of the first coronavirus drive thru testing site to the Fort Ringgold Park in Rio Grande City.

Due to the delayed relocation, testing will continue at the Rio Grande City South Texas College campus until weather permits.

Testing at the campus starts at noon – a doctor’s referral will be required prior to testing.

