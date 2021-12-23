Department of Defense takes over investigation into stolen border wall materials
The U.S. Department of Defense has taken over the investigation into stolen border wall materials from an industrial site in Pharr.
Nearly $1 million worth of the stolen materials were found on a private property in Weslaco earlier this month.
Before the case was handed off to the feds, Pharr police said some of the material had been used to build "patio-type structures" in a backyard.
When reached out to for comment, the federal department said it doesn't comment on ongoing investigations.
