Deputies raid Elsa game room
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a raid at an Elsa game room.
The illegal gambling raid is being conducted at Sizzling Sevens, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday evening social media post.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are also at the scene.
