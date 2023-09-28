Deputies raid Elsa game room

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a raid at an Elsa game room.

The illegal gambling raid is being conducted at Sizzling Sevens, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday evening social media post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are also at the scene.

