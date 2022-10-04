Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Harlingen convenience store at knife point

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Harlingen convenience store at knife point Sunday, according to a news release.

At about 3:17 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to Cano's Convenience Store located at 18257 Teege Road in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Deputies learned that the man had walked into the store and grabbed the clerk from her arm while holding a knife to her neck, the news release stated. The man then forced the clerk to open the register.

The man took several hundred dollars in cash, as well as the clerk's cell phone.

Cameron County Sheriff's Investigators obtained security footage of the man walking into the store before the robbery to possibly scope out the business, the news release stated.

The man is then seen walking back into the store, this time wearing a bandana on his face, and commits the robbery. He then takes off in an older model, greyish four-door vehicle.

The man is described as Hispanic in his mid 40's and 50's, about five feet seven, inches tall to five feet, nine inches tall, 170 pounds, light complexion with white spots on his hands, short gray hair, and a gray-haired goatee beard, and could be using prescription glasses.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public if seen, the news release stated.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-544-0860 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.