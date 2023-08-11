Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozca al conejillo de indias!
En Desde el zoológico, Cynthia Garza-Galván nos visita desde Glady's Porter junto a un conejillo de indias, un pequeño e inteligente roedor sudamericano.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
