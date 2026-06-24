x

DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars

DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars
7 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 12:56 PM June 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Millions of people try to lose weight every year.

Whether it's for health reasons, or they just want to feel better, it can be difficult to shed those pounds.

DHR Health Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Angela Lomas joins us to discuss weight loss education seminars that will be held by the hospital’s bariatric and metabolic institute. 

Watch the video above for the full story.

DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days