DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars

Millions of people try to lose weight every year.

Whether it's for health reasons, or they just want to feel better, it can be difficult to shed those pounds.

DHR Health Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Angela Lomas joins us to discuss weight loss education seminars that will be held by the hospital’s bariatric and metabolic institute.

Watch the video above for the full story.

DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars