DHR Health hosting ATV safety program
With summer already here, lots of children will be spending their time outdoors, possibly on an ATV.
DHR Health will be holding an All-Terrain Injury Prevention Program to teach people about how to safely use an ATV.
You can sign up for it online or call 956-362-6285 for more information.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: High chair for a happy, healthy baby
-
South Padre Island leaders hopeful for increase in visitors during Memorial Day...
-
SpaceX announces Tuesday launch date for 9th Starship flight
-
Disaster unemployment assistance available in the Rio Grande Valley
-
Dozens participate in annual silent march in Brownsville to honor fallen war...
Sports Video
-
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center...
-
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday