DHR Health hosting ATV safety program

7 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, May 26 2025 May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025 2:47 PM May 26, 2025 in News - Local

With summer already here, lots of children will be spending their time outdoors, possibly on an ATV.

DHR Health will be holding an All-Terrain Injury Prevention Program to teach people about how to safely use an ATV.

You can sign up for it online or call 956-362-6285 for more information.

