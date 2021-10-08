DHS to terminate border barrier contracts in Laredo, Rio Grande Valley sectors

Photo Credit: MGN Online/U.S. CBP / Glenn Fawcett

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it intends to cancel the remaining border barrier contracts located within U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors.

The termination is consistent with DHS’ border barrier plan and will be done in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

DHS did not specify which areas in the Rio Grande Valley have barrier border contracts.

CBP will begin environmental planning and actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act for previously planned border barrier system projects located within the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and El Centro Sectors, according to a news release from DHS.

CBP will also conduct comprehensive and targeted outreach with interested stakeholders, including impacted landowners, tribes, state and local elected officials, and federal agencies.

“These activities will not involve any construction of new border barrier or permanent land acquisition,” the release stated.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) said he supported the decision from DHS, adding that he “wants to see a secure border by having the right technology, personnel, and equipment,” according to a statement from his office.

The border barrier contract cancellations include:

• CBP North Project—Pico Road Water Plant to Columbia POE

14 miles, $275 million

• CBP South Project—Railroad Bridge to El Cenizo

17 miles, $289 million

• USACE South Project—El Cenizo to San Ygnacio

13 miles, $201 million

DHS said the current administration continues to call on Congress to cancel any remaining border wall funding and instead fund other border security measures such as technology and modernization of land ports of entry.