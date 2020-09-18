Dicker road expansion project has begun

The Dicker Road expansion project in Hidalgo County has recently started construction.

This is an area set to alleviate traffic and help with transporting goods and trade between two international bridges and other areas of opportunity and growth.

Eddie Cantu, Hidalgo County commissioner (PCT 2) said this bridge is one of the most important bridges in the Unites States.

"That location is important because it's the north side of Hidalgo —and Hidalgo continues to grow north it's one of the only east-west corridors for Hidalgo," Cantu said.

Cantu two said the construction is moving quickly and is already 45% complete.

