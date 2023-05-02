Dog breed restriction bill for public housing approved

The rules for pet owners in public housing could be changing soon.

The Texas House approved a bill that would do away with a law banning some dog breeds from public housing. Current law allows public housing authorities to ban certain dogs based on their size or breed.

House Bill 1159 would allow people to keep their pets when moving into a county or municipal housing authority.

Local animal rescue organizations say this bill will help keep animals alive.

"Any barriers that can be removed to pet ownership, pet retention, are going to translate into more lives saved," Louis Quintanilla with the Rio Grande Valley Human Society said.

The bill is now on the governor's desk for approval.