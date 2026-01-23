Suspect issued $1 million bond in Mission kidnapping turned officer-involved shooting

Jose Israel Garcia II was arraigned in connection with the Mission kidnapping turned officer-involved shooting.

One of the suspects arrested in connection with a kidnapping that resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Mission was arraigned on Friday.

Jose Israel Garcia II was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $1 million.

The incident occurred on Jan. 21 at the IBC Bank on Shary Road. Officers encountered two suspects in a white car, one of whom fired a weapon at officers, according to the Mission Police Department.

According to Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres, the shooter was struck multiple times and is currently in intensive care under police custody. A Mission police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting.

Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza and Torres made statements in reference to the incident.

"I want to thank our first responders, our police department did an amazing job in apprehending the suspects very swiftly and minimizing and mitigating the possible injuries and collateral damage," Garza said. "I want to ensure our residents that this was an isolated incident and our crime rate is being reduced on a monthly basis."

"What we want our community to know is if you come into our city and commit a crime, we will identify you, we will track you, we will take you into custody, and we will prosecute you," Torres said.

The kidnapping is being investigated by the Mission Police Department, and the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

According to Torres, the kidnapping initially started on Tuesday, Jan. 20, the day before the shooting. The victim and the suspect shooter met up at Bannworth Park when the suspect pulled out a gun and entered the victim's vehicle, a white BMW.

Torres said the victim and suspect drove around several Rio Grande Valley cities before meeting up with Garcia and ending up at the IBC Bank on Wednesday.

At one point, the victim attempted to withdraw $100,000 from the bank at the demand of the two suspects, according to Torres.

Torres said all three individuals are from Webb County, and the victim conducts business in the Rio Grande Valley.

The suspect shooter has a history of aggravated kidnapping, according to Torres. The suspect was sentenced to 26 years, but only served 18 years.

Torres said the identity of the suspect shooter will not be released until he is arraigned. He is facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping; additional charges are pending.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.