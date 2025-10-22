Donna city leaders highlight commercial growth

Business is booming in Donna, and city leaders say you can tell there’s growth.

Several new shops and restaurants have opened in Donna along the expressway on Main Street. City officials said this is all part of a new strategy to grow the local economy.

Major restaurants and retailers such as Cheddar's, Chick-Fil-A, Ulta and Bath & Body Works are operating in the city.

The Donna Economic Development Corporation said more than 40 businesses opened in the last year.

City leaders said they are focusing on long-term and sustainable growth.

In October, the city launched a new business beautification grant for commercial properties inside city limits.

The grant covers exterior painting, window and door replacement, landscaping, parking lot repaving, new signage and more.

Participating businesses can be reimbursed up to $5,000, and must generate and pay sales taxes in Texas and be up-to-date on all city and state permits.

For more information on the beautification grant, contact the Donna EDC at 956-672-0730.