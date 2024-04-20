Donna ISD launches new dual language program

Donna Independent School District is launching a new two-way dual program in hopes of helping students become fluent in both Spanish and English.

The program will teach students how to speak, understand, read and write in both languages.

Spanish language arts and English language arts will be taught every day.

Math, science and social studies will be taught in Spanish two days in a row, then it will be taught in English for the next two days.

"Once we transition to English, it's a lot faster for them to transition, Donna ISD teacher Ida Herrera said. "And we're able to go on with the lesson, and it's easier for all of us just to keep going instead of reteach."

Fridays will alternate between both languages.

Right now, the program is only open to students in pre-k through second grade.

Donna ISD says that they do plan to add more grade levels.