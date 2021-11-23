Donna man charged in connection with San Juan crash

A Donna man was charged Sunday, months after he's accused of leading Mission police in a multi-city chase that resulted in a crash and injured a teen.

Samuel Martinez, 19, of Donna was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a second-degree felony; accident involving injury, a third-degree felony; evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest on foot, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the city of Mission.

Bond was set at $310,000.

Police say on Sept. 21, Martinez was involved in a police pursuit that spanned from Mission, McAllen, Pharr and ultimately ended in San Juan, where he's accused of causing a major crash at the intersection of Business 83 and Nebraska Street.

As a result of the crash, 19-year-old Enrique Rodriguez of San Juan suffered major injuries and was hospitalized at South Texas Health System McAllen for an extended period of time, according to the news release.

Martinez was taken into custody on Nov. 19 at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Martinez remains in Hidalgo County jail.