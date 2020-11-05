x

Donna mayor wins re-election campaign

1 day 11 hours 22 minutes ago Tuesday, November 03 2020 Nov 3, 2020 November 03, 2020 7:54 PM November 03, 2020 in News - Local

Donna Mayor Rick Morales won a hard-fought re-election campaign Tuesday night.

Morales won 51% of 5,946 ballots cast in the mayoral race, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

His runningmates, Richie Moreno and David Moreno, also won seats on the City Council — defeating two incumbent councilmen.

