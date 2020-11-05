Donna mayor wins re-election campaign
Donna Mayor Rick Morales won a hard-fought re-election campaign Tuesday night.
Morales won 51% of 5,946 ballots cast in the mayoral race, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.
His runningmates, Richie Moreno and David Moreno, also won seats on the City Council — defeating two incumbent councilmen.
More News
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary