Donna police: Explosive device found in residence, person of interest identified

One woman is facing charges after authorities confirmed a suspicious package found in the trash of a mobile home was revealed to be an explosive, according to the Donna Police Department.

According to Donna police spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks, police identified 31-year-old Crystalina Cervantes as a person of interest in the investigation who is wanted on a charge of possessing a prohibited explosive weapon.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero previously said two suspicious packages were found in the trash of a Donna mobile home on Thursday morning.

The packages caused an evacuation of the area due to concerns that the packages were a possible homemade explosive device, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the device was found on the 4200 block of FM 493.

HCSO and DPS are assisting Donna PD with traffic control regarding possible homemade explosive device on the 4200 Block of FM 493. McAllen PD EOD is assessing the situation. Residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZCqqjrCkD8 — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) August 1, 2024

According to Guerrero, a woman was evicted from the mobile home on Wednesday. That tenant has since been identified as Cervantes.

When the owners were cleaning up the property, they found two packages wrapped in duct tape and covered in "gun shells" with wires sticking out of it.

The scene was cleared on Thursday afternoon after authorities took possession of the devices, Guerrero said.

According to Hooks, one of the packages turned out to be an explosive device.

The landlord of the property said Cervantes was evicted after falling behind on three to four months of rent.

Those with any information on Cervantes' location are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.