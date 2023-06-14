Donna police: Motorcyclist identified in deadly crash

Donna police responded to a fatal accident in Donna at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Donna Police Department says a motorcyclist collided with a truck on 1000 block of Business 83, just west of Val Verde Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Torres of Donna, died at the scene, according to a news release.

The truck was carrying two individuals, the passenger was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and the driver did not appear to be injured, according to the release.

The accident is under investigation, there is suspicion alcohol may be involved, according to the release.