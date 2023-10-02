Donna teen arrested in connection with fatal rollover crash

Photo credit: Donna Police Department,

A female driver from Donna was arrested after empty bottles of alcoholic beverages were found in a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash.

Dariana Yasmin Loera is expected to be arraigned on an intoxicated manslaughter charge in connection with the crash, according to a Monday news release from the Donna Police Department.

Officers with the Donna Police Department responded to the crash at the 3200 block of North Goolie Road Sunday at around 7:16 a.m., according to a news release.

A passenger, identified in the release as 19-year-old Daisy Rubio, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

“Officers located empty alcoholic beverages inside and outside the vehicle,” the release stated. “A preliminary investigation of the crash resulted in the arrest of [Loera.]”